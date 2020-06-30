Governor's Executive Order delays start of high school football season

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - High school football in Tennessee will not start on time, according to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

Gov. Bill Lee extended the State of Emergency until August 29. The order means that there cannot be any high schools football and girls soccer games or practices until it expires.

"While the Governor’s order is in place, member schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball," Executive Director Bernard Childress said in a memo to schools on Tuesday.

Childress said TSSAA is working with the governor's office on this matter and adjusting their schedules.

"We are in the process of developing regular season and postseason options to present to the TSSAA Board of Control for their consideration. The Board will ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular season competition," Childress said.