NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday he would not intervene with the planned execution of Don Johnson.
In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Lee said:
"After a prayerful and deliberate consideration of Don Johnson's request for clemency, and after a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and will not be intervene."
Johnson was moved to death watch on Tuesday morning, a three-day period of 24-hour observance prior to execution.
Johnson is now in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison on Cockrill Bend in Nashville.
In 1984 Johnson was convicted of murdering his wife Connie.
This past Monday, the United States Supreme Court refused to consider an appeal that could have delayed his execution, scheduled for Thursday. This was the last legal resort for Johnson.
His attorneys do not plan to file any last-minute challenges, though clemency appeal letters have been sent to Lee by religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.