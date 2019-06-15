NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) said he will call a special session of the state legislature to name a replacement for House Speaker Glen Casada (R-Franklin).
Lee made the announcement at the annual Statesmen's Dinner hosted by the Tennessee Republican Party Saturday night.
"We'll do that in August, probably mid to late August. We're going to talk to folks across the legislature and determine the exact date of that," the governor said during a press availability.
Lee said he expected to have more on the announcement when he returns from his job recruitment trip to Asia next week.
"I've spoken with many of the folks in the legislature and we agree that it's time to move forward and the best way to do that is go ahead and call a session, and name a date so we can start making plans to get a new leader," the governor added.
Casada is expected to resign from his position as House Speaker on August 2.
The Franklin lawmaker has been under fire after lewd texts were discovered between him and his former Chief of Staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.