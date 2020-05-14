NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Free, voluntary testing happened at Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency housing sites.
The tests are offered at 14 MDHA communities on Thursday and Friday.
The governor as well as other elected officials visited some of the MDHA sites. They came out to encourage the folks living there to get a test.
“Part of the reason we’re out here is just to raise awareness...and to make people feel safe," Gov. Bill Lee said. "To let them know it’s voluntary and it’s free and it really gives folks an opportunity to make person decisions about their own personal health.”
State Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-19, said it’s imperative that all people get tested if they need it.
“I’m trying to set an example. I’ve been tested,” Gilmore said. “I’m encouraging everybody to come and get tested.”
Gilmore explained why the testing is important.
"African Americans and Latinas are dying at alarming rates,” Gilmore said. "The only way we can do our part in flattening this curve is to get tested because we want people to live.”
Lee shared a similar message to all communities about the importance of testing.
“One of the ways that we flatten the curve and one if the ways we mitigate or slow down the spread of COVID is by knowing who has it. Because then you can encourage those folks to stay home. You can find out from who they have been in contact with. We just want people to know if they have been exposed to COVID," Lee said. "We are testing in pop up rural sites. We’re testing in areas all over the state quite frankly...trying to get people, Tennesseans. Regardless of where they live, regardless of who they are getting them to understand that it’s their health’s best interest and in the best interest of their neighbors.”
Testing will occur at the following MDHA ocations on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. (except as noted):
- Andrew Jackson Courts
- J. Henry Hale Apartments
- Cheatham Place
- Cumberland View
- Historic Preston Taylor
- Napier Place (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Sudekum Apartments (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
For more information, click here.
