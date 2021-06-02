GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee is holding a public signing for the constitutional carry bill on Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, to get an open-carry gun carry permit in Tennessee, a person would need to take an 8-hour in-person course or an online 90-minute course, but the law wouldn’t require that next month.

The governor signed the legislation into law in April. The event at Beretta USA Tennessee Campus in Gallatin on Wednesday afternoon is ceremonial in nature.

Governor signs constitutional carry bill into law The governor has signed into law legislation that allows anyone 21 and older to carry a handgun — concealed or openly — without a license that now requires a background check and training.

The permit-less carry law has received mixed reviews. The group Moms Demand Action Tennessee spoke out against the bill. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police opposed the bill.

Mixed reviews for Tennessee's permitless carry NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Just days after a bill passed the Tennessee Senate and House, both sides are weighing in on the controversial permitless ca…

The bill will go into effect on July 1.