WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee could have a new position in the president's administration shortly.
On Wednesday, the White House announced President Donald Trump intended to nominate Lee for the Council of Governors.
Lee tweeted that he was "honored to be nominated" by the president.
I am honored to be nominated by @realdonaldtrump to serve as a member of the Council of Governors.https://t.co/ffdgox52e8— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 13, 2020
The term for the Council of Governors is for two years.
