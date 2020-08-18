NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that it would be up to the individual board of educations in district to determine if teachers and principals would be considered essential workers.
Lee made the announcement during his weekly COVID-19 update.
Lee said the Departments of Health and Education are providing minimum guidelines for the school systems to follow when declaring who is essential workers.
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman and Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer also discussed the reasons why the Southeastern Conference decided to hold fall sports.
Also during Tuesday’s press conference, it was announced the state will submit its application to FEMA to receive grant funding to pay an additional weekly unemployment benefit to claimants who meet the eligibility requirements of the Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program.
If approved the grant will fund a $300 weekly payment. This new LWA payment is in addition to the Tennessee Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensations or Extended benefit payments currently available to unemployed Tennessee workers.
The grant requires claimants to receive at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits each week to be eligible for the new LWA payment.
The $300 option allows Tennessee to maintain its Coronavirus Relief Fund initiatives while still more than doubling the state’s maximum benefit amount.
The state’s maximum unemployment benefit is $275. When combined with the new programs, the maximum possible benefit in Tennessee will be $575 per week, before federal withholding taxes.
The LWA payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1. Eligible claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the state will automatically add LWA to their weekly benefit payment.
Check back to WSMV.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.