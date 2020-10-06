NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor answered several questions about COVID-19 including the diagnosis of the president.

Gov. Bill Lee did not hold a formal briefing on the state's response to COVID-19, but he talked with reporters on Tuesday morning.

President Donald Trump received treatment after testing positive for COVID 19 last week.

“I worry and I pray for the president and his wife for a speedy recovery as we do for every American that has been struck by this virus," Lee said. "We wish him and we are grateful that he is recovering.”

After an increase in COVID-19 cases in rural Tennessee, Lee said Tennesseans need to continue to wear a mask, stay apart, and wash their hands.

“Our approach has been the same no matter when or how it arises, we need to everything we can to mediate the spread. And that’s personally responsibly of all Tennesseans," Lee said.

After returning to the White House on Monday night, President Trump posted a video on Twitter telling supporters 'don't be afraid' of coronavirus. Lee discussed the impact of that diagnosis.

“I wear a mask everyday and I advocate for Tennesseans to do that every day. I have always advocated for that. My behavior has really not changed based off on someone else’s diagnosis," Lee said. "I will take it seriously. I will continue to do so and will take precautions to protect the loved ones around me.”

Lee did not wear a mask while talking with reporters outside the State Capitol. However, he told reporters that he was making sure to stay six feet away. He added that

"Their personal decisions will affect their personal health and the people around them," Lee said. "Tennesseans have done a great job with that so far and I trust they will continue to do that.”

Lee discussed how his "personal strategy" is decide if it is safe when enters any room including large gatherings.

"That’s how I have done it so far, that’s how I will continue," Lee said.