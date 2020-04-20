NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor announced the "Safer at Home" order will expire on April 30.
Monday's announcement means a vast majority of businesses in 89 counties will be allowed to re-open on May 1 and some as soon as next week.
The governor said the number of recovered cases of COVID-19 is greater than active cases. Tennessee Department of Health commissioner says this is “very encouraging” and that social distancing efforts are working.
The state currently reports 152 deaths, at least 7,238 confirmed cases, 730 hospitalized, and 3,575 recovered. There have been 100,689 patients tested.
Over the weekend, Unified Command Group conducted more than 11,200 free tests for Tennesseans at 19 drive thru testing facilities across the state.
“I was at a testing facility this weekend and it was inspiring to watch. There were long lines and there was an overwhelming response to our efforts to provide testing to people all over state,” Lee said. “I watched law enforcement and local officials working with our health department and national guard to have people tested. It was a big experiment and it worked well and we tested thousands of people.”
In the meantime, House Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Stewart said a contact tracing system needs to be set up immediately to stop the spread.
The governor said the state parks will reopen on Friday.
The governor added social distancing must continue after the "Safer at Home" order, which went into effect on April 2, expires.
“As we open our economy, it will be more important than ever that we stay committed to that, lives and livelihoods depend on it. For good of our state, social distancing must continue but our economic shutdown cannot,” Lee said.
Lee said he was on a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors to expand testing capacity.
“Expanding testing is an important step as we begin to safely reopen our economy and is why we continue to emphasize the importance of that,” Lee said.
Lee said he is working with Economic Recovery Group, which is composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, and industry leaders to reopen businesses as soon as April 27.
“These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business,” Lee said in a statement on Monday.
The governor said his administration is working with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties as well as their health departments during this process.
“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” Lee said in a statement. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”
The Economic Recovery Group represents more than 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5 million Tennesseans.
