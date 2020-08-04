NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor announced there will be a plan put in place to announce COVID-19 cases in schools.

Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Bill Lee is a reversal from what was previously said by the department of education and governor’s office.

Lee said he can’t exactly say what the reporting will look like but wants it to be something that protects privacy while also keeping people’s health in mind.

The governor said his change in stance is a move towards transparency. It also comes as the state has now surpassed 1,000 COVID-related deaths since the last news conference.

There have been 25 new deaths, 1,800 new cases, almost 100 new hospitalizations with 2,300 recovered.

“We’re working on a plan to in fact report school cases. We do want to protect patients, patient re-identification is...but transparency is also important,” Lee said.

The governor said he knows this is urgent but doesn’t have a timeline when they will start reporting positive cases. He added it could come out in the next several days or next week.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn will be at the governor’s news conference Thursday to talk more about school openings.