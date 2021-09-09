NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee talked with the media at the Tennessee Tower in Nashville.
It is unclear what the governor will discuss, however Tennessee broke a record for the rate of COVID hospitalizations.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID is 3,789. On Sept. 8, there were 3,776 hospitalizations due to COVID, which was a record in the state. To read more on this data, click here.
News 4 will be live at the 3 p.m. news conference and will have a full breakdown at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.