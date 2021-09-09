NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee talked with the media at the Tennessee Tower in Nashville.

It is unclear what the governor will discuss, however Tennessee broke a record for the rate of COVID hospitalizations.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID is 3,789. On Sept. 8, there were 3,776 hospitalizations due to COVID, which was a record in the state. To read more on this data, click here.

