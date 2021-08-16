NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor is allowing parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.

Gov. Bill Lee has signed executive order 84, which will give parents and guardians the ability to "opt their child out of a local mask mandate enacted by a school or health board."

“No one cares more about the health and well-being of a child than a parent," Lee said.

During the news conference on Monday afternoon, Lee said there will be no special session after the signing the executive order.

Pull Quote “Gov. Lee’s executive order issued today is good news in affirming a parent’s right to make healthcare decisions for their children. I am hopeful this order can be extended further by curtailing the power of the six independent health departments that can still impose unlimited mandates upon our business community. I feel confident the immediate need for a special session has been averted in the interim by using executive orders. However, the House still stands ready to act if the call comes," House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

News 4 reached out to Metro Nashville Public Schools on Monday afternoon. They are reviewing the new executive order by the governor. Districts did not get any advance notice of the executive order.

Other lawmakers and organizations have reacted to the governor's executive order. Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro said this order "plays politics."

Pull Quote "School systems across Tennessee are already reporting huge Covid-related absences, and the National Guard is activating to help understaffed hospitals dealing with the latest spike. This is no time for the governor to play politics and undermine local school efforts to keep kids safe," Sen. Jeff Yarbro.

Pull Quote “Governor Lee's executive order is a wise and prudent solution to the proliferation of school mask mandates. While I strongly urge all Tennesseans to get vaccinated or wear masks if they cannot, I respect any Tennessean with a sincere religious or medical exception. This executive order acknowledges the authority of local school and health boards to make these decisions while ensuring parents have the ability to opt-out. This is an appropriate compromise that strikes a proper balance between freedom and public health," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally