NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor is allowing parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.
Gov. Bill Lee has signed executive order 84, which will give parents and guardians the ability to "opt their child out of a local mask mandate enacted by a school or health board."
“No one cares more about the health and well-being of a child than a parent," Lee said.
During the news conference on Monday afternoon, Lee said there will be no special session after the signing the executive order.
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and 72 other members of the House of Representatives have asked Gov. Bill Lee to ask for a special session related to COVID-19.
News 4 reached out to Metro Nashville Public Schools on Monday afternoon. They are reviewing the new executive order by the governor. Districts did not get any advance notice of the executive order.
Other lawmakers and organizations have reacted to the governor's executive order. Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro said this order "plays politics."
