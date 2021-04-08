Governor signs constitutional carry bill into law

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor has signed into law legislation that allows anyone 21 and older to carry a handgun — concealed or openly — without a license that now requires a background check and training.

Right now, to get an open-carry gun carry permit in Tennessee, a person would need to take an 8-hour in-person course or an online 90-minute course, but the law wouldn’t require that.

On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law because "it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights." Lee also thanked the National Rifle Association for their help with the law.

I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights. Thank you members of the General Assembly and @NRA for helping get this done. pic.twitter.com/xv2ZenOEZq — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 8, 2021

The permit-less carry law has received mixed reviews. The group Moms Demand Action Tennessee spoke out against the bill. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police opposed the bill.

The bill will become law on July 1.