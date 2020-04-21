Governor says social distancing must continue after economy reopens

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Even when the economy reopens at the end of the month, Gov. Bill Lee said Tennesseans will have to maintain social distancing.
On Monday, the governor stated on April 30, businesses such as retail, restaurants, and close contact services will reopen in 89 of the 95 counties. Community However, Tennesseans will have to continue handwashing, and utilizing cloth masks as well as social distancing and working from home.
Lee also stated that social gatherings should be kept to 10 or less. He added that visitors to nursing homes and hospitals should be restricted until further notice.
The governor along with the Economic Recovery Group will release further guidance for businesses later this week.
Small, rural hospitals received $10 million in grants. The following hospitals received more than $1 million in state funds:
- Lincoln Medical Center
- Henderson County Community Hospital
- Lauderdale County Community Hospital
- Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly
The governor stated on Tuesday, the state had its lowest increase in COVID-19 cases to date and the number of recovered cases exceeds new positive cases. The state currently reports 157 deaths, at least 7,394 confirmed cases, 760 hospitalized, and 3,828 recovered. There have been 108,182 patients tested.
