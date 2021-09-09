NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee slammed President Joe Biden’s decision as Tennessee continues to battle COVID-19.

The news of president’s newest vaccine mandate for sizable employers broke during the governor's news conference. He called it a terrible decision.

Biden to announce new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans President Joe Biden on Thursday will impose stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of COVID-19.

Despite right now, 55 percent of all ICU beds statewide being filled with COVID patients. He's remained staunch, allowing businesses and school districts to make their own decisions. Not taking kindly to the president's stringent vaccine rules.

"I think it's a terrible idea," Lee said. "I'm always gonna encourage anyone to comply with the law……I think it's a bad idea."

The governor was also pressed why he didn’t wear a mask meeting with children in Perry County to which he responded, “I’m vaccinated and I’m going to act like that.”

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID is 3,789. On Sept. 8, there were 3,776 hospitalizations due to COVID, which was a record in the state. To read more on this data, click here.

Later Thursday evening, Lee took to Twitter to show his displeasure for The President's orders.