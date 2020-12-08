The governor released a statement on Tuesday about the possibility of a special session.
News 4 sent Gov. Bill Lee's office an email asking about schools and the COVID crisis. The governor's office released the following statement:
“The Governor is weighing a number of options to ensure that students and educators have the resources and supports they need to succeed in the most challenging school year in Tennessee’s history. We’ll continue to work with the General Assembly to chart the most appropriate path forward on this critical issue.”
News 4 will continue to follow this story for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.