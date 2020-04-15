NASHVILLLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Wednesday that he will request that schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Lee requested schools to be closed through at least April 24. Some school districts elected to extend the closure.
"In order to keep every Tennessean safe during this pandemic, I am recommending that schoosl remain closed through the end of this school year," said Lee. "We're working with the Department of Education and local leaders to ensure there is flexibility for districts to complete critical year-end activities.
"We must ensure the safety and wellbeing of every child in Tennessee during this time. The COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force, led by Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, will work with local communities to support our students during times of school closure and beyond."
“I appreciate the governor’s recommendation schools remain closed through the end of the school year to protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans. The coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving, and we are only starting to see how this pandemic is affecting our children,” said Schwinn.
“Children being out of school for such a long time has significant implications for a child’s wellbeing, and this poses a different kind of challenge for all of us, as communities and as a state. There is critical work ahead, and I am honored to convene the COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force in the coming weeks to focus state and local leaders on the wellbeing of Tennessee’s children.”
Commissioner Schwinn will be convening a COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force to support local leaders and communities in caring for our students, particularly those who are vulnerable or most at risk. Details about the Task Force will be announced in the coming weeks.
"The coronavirus pandemic has already negatively impacted students, educators and communities, and will contine to do so for some time," said Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown. "Educators are as eager as parents for school to resume, by every decision on how and when to reopen classrooms must consider health, safety and well-being first.
"Following Gov. Bill Lee's announcement today, it is n ow time to look forward the 2020-2021 school year. The prolonged break in classroom instruction has disrputed student learning and will cause serious challenges for students and eduators when school resumes. As the professionals who work with students most closely, Tennessee educators must have significant input in the planning and implementation of efforts to overcome learning loss.
"There is no better place for Tennessee students than public schools, and every educator from the bus driver and cafeteria worker to the counselor and school nurse will be needed to support students. Use of federal emergency funds must first prioritize the ability to reopen public schools for the 2020-2021 school year."
The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said in a statement they will comply with the governor's recommendation to keep schools closed for the rest of the calendar school year.
"We understand that this closure affects more than just what happens during a typical school day. This difficult, unprecedented decision will have far-reaching implications, but it was ultimately made in the interest of keeping students, employees, families, and communities across Tennessee and this nation as safe and healthy as possible during this pandemic. District leadership will continue reviewing guidance from state and national agencies, and we are committed to providing timely updates to families over the coming weeks, including next steps for graduations, personal belongings left at schools, and other important topics," the statement read.
The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said their Continued Learning Library will be updated, so that students can keep learning.
Meal distributions for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System will continue through May 22.
