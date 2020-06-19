NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A representative is questioning whether Gov. Bill Lee ordered state troopers to make protesters move away from the State Capitol.
In a letter by State Rep. Mike Stewart, he said the peaceful protesters were told to move off a public sidewalk and that some of their things were taken.
Stewart also said witnesses told him someone in a wheelchair had a seizure after being kicked.
But Tennessee Highway Patrol said that is not true.
Stewart said these protesters have every right to speak on the social injustice issues in our country right now.
“Governor Lee doesn't get to decide what people talk about or whether they stand on a public sidewalk owned by the city of Nashville,” Stewart said. “To forcibly remove them from a public space i mean that's just completely unamerican and so I have demanded that governor lee stop doing that and demand he explain how it even happened.”
Stewart said anytime someone's rights to discuss these nationwide issues are interfered with, he plans to act whether he agrees with them or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.