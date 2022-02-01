NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More money on teacher’s paychecks was one major item in Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget for FY23.

The governor made the announcement during his State of the State Address where he announced an increase in funding for education.

Educators from larger and smaller counties told News4 they welcome a pay increase, but they want more details on how the proposed $125 million breaks down.

Some educators said a raise may not go as far as people think.

Yes, we love the thought of a raise, but we don’t have specifics. We don’t know what percentage that is for us,” Metro Schools math and computer science teacher Quanita Adams said.

“We should raise teacher pay this year by $125 million, which is a well-deserved increase into the teacher salary pool,” Lee said during his State of the State Address on Monday night.

“Increased compensation through a raise may help some of those not to have to work two or three or four jobs,” Beth Brown, a former Grundy County teacher and president of the Tennessee Education Association, said.

“For me personally, a raise was maybe an extra trip to the grocery story, but life-changing events, no that wasn’t going to happen with that raise,” Adams said describing the raise Metro Schools teachers got recently.

Even though the raise is good news, some educators said it will be a very modest salary increase.

“I’m a high school English teacher and not a math teacher, but simple math says that you’re talking about less than $10 a day,” Brown said. “When you talk about the cost of living that we have right now and the fact that educators are still buying their own classroom supplies, this is not the kind of investment that our educators deserve.”

Brown said when the state sends money for salary increases, they send those additional dollars based on the number of positions that the state is funding, which is about 70% of what’s needed.

“If there are 100 educators in a school district, the state may only provide funding for salaries for 70, but it takes 100 educators to operate, so when additional dollars come down, the increase in only coming down on the 70,” Brown said. “So, the district is going to have to provide increases for the 100 so the kind of raise will not be what folks might have thought it would be.”

Adams, who has been teaching for 17 years, said she’d like to see a salary bump for all of the community that educates Tennessee kids.

“I think the community that also services our students, such as the school bus drivers and other personnel, support staff, they’re nor included on that raise, and so yes, raise is good for teachers, but it would be awesome if everybody that is involved with providing education for students sees a part of that.”

“Educator compensation is very important to teacher recruitment and retention,” Brown said. “But if we’re serious about the kinds of thing the governor would like to see, for example, he talked about making sure that coding is taught in every school. That’s a lofty ideal but you got to make sure you are paying someone to come in and teach that skill and pay them at a rate that will entice them away from other high-paying jobs.”

Brown said even though the raise is positive news, the proposed budget does not pledge recurring dollars for future school years.

“The investment put forth in Governor Lee’s budget doesn’t meet the moment in which we find ourselves. We have recurring needs right now. We have students and educators right now who are learning and teaching in underfunded, under-resourced schools,” Brown said.

News4 asked how often teachers get raises in the state and Brown said it works differently for different school districts.

“Every district has its own salary schedule and depending on what that salary schedule looks like, educators are going to experience raises at different rates and different times,” Brown said. “When money is put into the budget and dispersed out to districts for raises, it’s based on a formula and so the problem is that our state doesn’t invest enough to provide the salary cost for every educator that’s required to staff a school district.”