WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee traveled to Washington D.C. on Tuesday for the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit.

As the White House prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of thousands of Americans before the end of the year, President Donald Trump said they were just days away from the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a vaccine during the operation warp summit.

Trump says COVID-19 vaccine is a 'miracle' with millions of doses soon President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus Tuesday as the White House worked to instill confidence in the massive distribution effort that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe Biden in the coming year.

"So it’s a huge transformation from vaccines and we wouldn’t allow vaccines to go out there if they weren’t safe and effective," Peter Marks with FDA said. "And when we see safety signals we deal with them so it’s critical here that we all trust in the process because we all need to bring this crisis to end together."

Lee joined in on the discussion of distributing the vaccine. He said the state is prepared for the upcoming vaccine. Its pandemic immunization preparedness program started up years ago to help with the flu.

"Thirty different organizations to help us a priority population strategy that will include the most vulnerable, nursing homes, our healthcare providers and staff for all the obvious reasons of making sure we have the capacity in our healthcare system and protect the most vulnerable," Lee said.

Tennessee is preparing to receive the Pfizer vaccine first and then the Moderna vaccine later. The FDA has not approved those vaccines at this time.