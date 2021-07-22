NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor is committing to improving policing in Tennessee amid a national surge in violent crime.
Gov. Bill Lee met with the Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council on Thursday. The purpose of the council is to advise on developments in policing needs and training best practices. At Thursday's meeting, they discussed improving information sharing and increasing officer training.
Governor Statement
“As we continue to see a wave of violent crime across the country, we are committed to providing law enforcement the tools and resources they need to keep our communities safe. The policies that are being implemented from this group will ensure our law enforcement officials are effectively protecting and serving all Tennesseans," Lee said in a statement on Thursday.
The governor's office said the following "key progress highlights" have been made since September 2020.
Key Progress Highlights To date, 29 cadets have been trained at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy at no cost to their departments through a program specifically intended to assist rural and economically impacted communities. The POST Commission has updated its rules to require that every new officer receive no less than 16 course hours designed to train officers on the important topics of de-escalation, officer’s duty to intervene, public assembly interaction, and emphasizing positive community and officer interactions and relationships. Law enforcement agencies across Tennessee have begun tracking officers’ community involvement, and beginning in 2022, officers will receive in-service training credit for positive non-enforcement interaction between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Attendees of Thursday's council meeting Carter Lawrence, Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Jennifer Peck, Commerce & Insurance Chief of Staff Brian Grisham, Director of TLETA Colonel Matt Perry, THP Brad Nealon, Deputy Director of TBI Donna Turner, Director of Dept of Corrections Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. of Shelby County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy of Sullivan County Chief Steve Isbell of Dyersburg Chief John Drake of Metro Nashville PD Chief CJ Davis of Memphis PD Harold Love, Jr., State Representative, Nashville Dawn White, State Senator, Murfreesboro Dr. Keith Norman, First Baptist Church, Memphis
Pull Quote
“I’m proud to welcome two of our state’s new outstanding leaders, Nashville Police chief John Drake and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis. This group brings a high level of expertise, and I appreciate receiving an update on public safety at the community level," Lee said.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville. >> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. << Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.