NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee faced tough questions during his coronavirus press conference on Tuesday.
Governor Lee has said in the past that his team is considering everything when it comes to fighting the coronavirus in Tennessee, but yesterday a reporter challenged the governor's approach.
"You've frequently said that nothing is off the table, but you've ruled out statewide mask orders, closing bars, limiting dining and shutting down the economy. What are you doing besides expanding testing and encouraging people to do their part?" the reporter asked.
"You know I think everything is on the table," Governor Lee responded. "We don't know what the future holds, where we are today, we're implementing the things we believe are appropriate to end the spread of the virus."
The governor did not go into detail about what options are being left on the table but did mention he has changed his position in the past and makes decisions moving forward based on the available information.
On Tuesday the governor announced there will be a plan put in place to announce COVID-19 cases in schools, a reversal from the state's earlier plan.
