NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - All eyes will be on Governor Bill Lee today to see whether county-specific mask mandates will be a thing of the past for Tennessee.
The governor will hold a COVID-19 update today, a day before his executive order giving county mayors the ability to issue their own mask mandates expires.
Any decision announced during today's briefing will not apply to Davidson County, one of Tennessee's major metro counties.
Governor Lee already extended the order once since it was first signed in July.
Ahead of the expected announcement, two of our state's largest commuter counties have already announced plans to drop their mandates.
Montgomery County's mandate expired overnight, though the mandate applied to business employees. Residents of Montgomery County did not need to wear masks for most of the month. Masks are still required in county and city buildings.
By this time tomorrow Wilson County's mask mandate will have expired as well.
Yesterday Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto announced his decision to reverse the order, adding that the decision does not impact schools, businesses or long-term care facilities, which develop their own policies and procedures.
Follow News4 for updates from Governor Lee's COVID-19 update today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.