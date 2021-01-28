NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee urged Nashville Metro Public Schools to send students back to the classroom during a call with Dr. Adrienne Battle, MNPS director, on Thursday.
Battle said she "appreciated" the chance to talk with the governor, but added she wanted to "educate him" on Metro Schools' reopening plan.
Currently, the district is using a 10-point COVID risk assessment score to determine when students will return to class. Dr. Battle said the district won't consider doing so until the score is at least below 7.
As of Friday morning, the tracker shows Metro Schools at 7.3.
The score is based on a number of COVID-19 metrics, including transmission trends.
During Mayor John Cooper's coronavirus briefing Thursday, the mayor said he believes Nashville is getting closer to reopening schools, with several key metrics improving over the last three weeks.
Mayor Cooper said the city is actively working to set a target date for kids to return to class.
In Memphis, city leaders are facing similar pressure from the governor to reopen schools.
They have said if they receive support and vaccines from the state, they will.
To check the COVID-19 risk tracker for Metro Schools, click here.
The story was first reported in the Tennessean.
News 4 reached out to the governor's office for comment, but has not heard back from him.
