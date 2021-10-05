NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled the state's new standard license plate on Tuesday.

In honor of Tennessee's 225th year of statehood, Tennesseans cast their votes and helped pick the state's next license plate. Among the more than 300,000 votes cast, 42% were in favor of the winning design.

The new plates will be available for purchase online and in-person beginning January 3, 2022. According to the governor's office, the state is prepared to produce up to 100,000 plates per week to meet the initial inventory demands.

Tennesseans to choose new state license plate State officials are looking to Tennesseans to help them decide on the new license plate.

“I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history,” Lee said in a release on Tuesday.

Tennesseans will have an option to include "In God We Trust" on their new plate.