NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - By the end of this week, Tennessee will likely have some new laws when it comes to limiting Covid restrictions. The sweeping legislation passed during last month's special session and Governor Bill Lee said he plans to sign it into law. The governor told reporters on Wednesday there are some issues to work through.
"We want to make sure that the particulars of this legislation are the appropriate ones, but on balance, I agree with what's in the package,” Governor Lee said. Some of the bill talks about mask mandates for schools. It says schools or school boards can't require someone to wear a face covering.
"We didn't mandate masks to do harm at all. We are navigating an international pandemic,” Christiane Buggs, School Board Chair for MNPS said.
MNPS still has a mask mandate. Buggs said they are reviewing the legislation. "I'm a bit flabbergasted still because I don't know what to say. I don't know what to do aside from the moral obligation we have to educate kids every day, but that begins with keeping them safe,” Buggs said.
The bill said a mandate could only happen during severe conditions. Those include the governor declaring a state of emergency for Covid-19 and the average 14-day infection rate being at least 1,000 new known infections for every 100,000 residents. The mandate could not last for more than 14 days unless those severe conditions still exist.
"We want our kids to be maskless and in schools every day, but we understand that Covid is something we haven't battled before, so we're still learning as delta variant continues to do its thing,” Buggs said.
When the governor signs the bill into law, there would be consequences for districts that violate it. A House Republican spokesperson confirmed the education commissioner could possibly withhold funds. "It's so very unfortunate that us trying to keep students safe would eventually do harm to students by stripping money from them,” Buggs said.
News4 contacted two other school districts that have a mask mandate in place. Murfreesboro City Schools responded saying they will follow the law the governor puts in place.
