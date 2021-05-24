NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee will take steps toward criminal justice reform Monday as Governor Bill Lee signs two new pieces of legislation into law.
The bills were proposed by Governor Lee himself and passed by the state legislature in April.
The first is called the Alternatives to Incarceration Act, and establishes a way for local governments and private organizations to establish community-based alternatives to incarceration.
The bill excludes offenses involving a dangerous weapon and requires courts to give offenders the least restive conditions of release for some low-level offenses.
The bill also caps the timeframe of probation sentences at 10 years for multiple felony offenses. If only one probation sentence is given, the courts can't give more than eight years.
The second bill, called the Re-Entry Success Act, creates mandatory supervision programs for people recently released from prison. The bill will also create programs meant to find former inmates jobs.
Both pieces of legislation will take effect on July 1.
The Criminal Justice Reform Bill signing will happen Monday at 3 p.m. at the Tennessee State Museum.
