NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The new proposed district maps for Nashville are now law after Governor Bill Lee signed the redistricting bill on Monday.

The new maps split Davidson County into three different congressional districts, which concerns Democrats, being that Nashville, a traditionally blue district, could lean the other way.

It is a process that happens every ten years in the state. The legislature is in charge of redrawing maps for the state Senate, House, and U.S. congressional districts. This time around, Republicans are the legislative majority, leading to the new maps.

Similar situations have occurred in Alabama, North Carolina and Ohio.

The Supreme Court cleared the way on Monday for Alabama to use a new congressional map that a lower court said violated the Voting Rights Act.

The 5-4 decision allows Alabama Republicans to use their map for this year's midterm elections.

Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case The Supreme Court has put on hold a lower court ruling that Alabama must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections, boosting Republican chances to hold six of the state’s seven seats in the House of Representatives.

After the Nashville maps were unveiled, District 5 Representative, Jim Cooper, announced he would not seek re-election.

He has held that post since 2003 and says Republicans in the legislature have sabotaged Nashville by gerrymandering the city with these new maps.

Congressman Jim Cooper will not seek re-election U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper announced Tuesday that he would not seek re-election to his congressional seat one day after the Tennessee General Assembly voted to split his current district into three.

He spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon about how he sees the new redistricting maps.

“This city is the home of Andrew Jackson, one of the founders of the Democratic Party,” Cooper told Lemon on his show. “We’ve been Democratic forever and now they have pie-sliced it so it will be dominated by rural Republican legislators and Nashville will no longer have a real strong voice in Washington DC.”

For Davidson County voters, this may result in a polling change for any upcoming elections.

Nashville used to all fall in District 5, but it’s now split up into three districts.

For assistance in finding out which district your neighborhood now falls in, the General Assembly has set up locator map here.

+2 Tennessee's Gov. Lee signs map splitting Nashville NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has approved a proposal to split fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats, a m…

Republicans argue it gives Nashville more representation.

The Governor also signed off on redrawing election boundaries for the state’s Senate and House seat.

The Tennessee Democratic Party has already responded saying they will sue the Tennessee GOP over these new districts.