NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new executive order signed by Governor Bill Lee will allow parents to opt-out of local school mask mandates.
On Monday Gov. Lee signed executive order 84, which will give parents and guardians the ability to "opt their child out of a local mask mandate enacted by a school or health board."
“No one cares more about the health and well-being of a child than a parent," Lee said during a press conference Monday.
Lee said there will be no special session after the signing the executive order, referring to House Speaker Cameron Sexton's request for a special session after more local districts implemented mask mandates.
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and 72 other members of the House of Representatives have asked Gov. Bill Lee to ask for a special session related to COVID-19.
News4 reached out to Metro Nashville Public Schools on Monday afternoon. The district says they are reviewing the new executive order and say in the meantime, students will continue wearing masks at Metro Schools.
Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle released this statement:
“The Metro Nashville Board of Education and I are charged with educating our students and with keeping them safe. Universal masking policies, during the pandemic, are a key mitigation strategy to do just that. To allow anyone to opt out of these policies for any reason, other than legitimate medical need, would make them ineffective and would require more students to be quarantined and kept out of the classroom.
“The Governor’s executive order was released without prior notice to school districts for review or comment. As such, Metro Schools will continue to require face masks, pursuant to the rules adopted by the Board, as we further review this order and explore all options available to the district to best protect the health of our students, teachers, and staff.”
