NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Evelyn Boswell's Law this afternoon.

The bill requires parents or guardians to report a missing child under 12 years old within 24 hours. The bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate before arriving on Governor Lee's desk on Friday.

I have signed Evelyn Boswell's Law. This bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate because it is important to Tennesseans—especially those in Northeast TN. Appreciate Senator @Lundbergjon & Representative Crawford for championing this legislation. pic.twitter.com/1g9tJKewbo — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 16, 2021

Failure of a parent or guardian to report a missing child will result in a Class A misdemeanor.

The bill received its name after 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing out of Sullivan County in February 2020 but hadn't actually been seen since December 2019. Evelyn's body was later found and the mother was charged with the murder of her daughter.

The governor personally thanked Sen. Jon Lundberg and Representative Crawford for their effort in getting the bill passed.