NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order issuing an emergency declaration enabling the state to better prepare for responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
At Lee’s press conference Thursday morning, he said “We know that this is serious, we know that this is especially serious for our neighbors who are elderly.”
The segment of the population who is most vulnerable to COVID-19 are older adults, and adults with underlying health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory illness.
Lee advised residents in the vulnerable population to stay home, if possible, and make every effort to avoid large gatherings or places where they could be at risk for contracting the virus.
Thursday morning Lee signed an executive order issuing a state of emergency in Tennessee, to allow FEMA to assist, and attain additional resources to respond to the virus. The emergency declaration will relax certain legal restrictions to enable more rapid response.
The governor didn’t specify what legal impacts it will bear, but News4 has requested a copy of the full executive order.
As always, residents are asked to be diligent in taking precautions. Wash hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face, put distance between yourself and others, and avoid nonessential visits to hospitals and nursing homes.
