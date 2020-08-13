NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In Gov. Bill Lee’s Press Briefing Thursday, he said that safety continues to remain a top priority, but also added that education is very important as well.
The Governor called officials from the Tennessee Higher Education and Tennessee Tech to tell the public their plans for the year and how they plan on adhering to the CDC guidelines. Officials also said that classrooms and campuses will be safe to return.
News 4 Nashville is still receiving several emails from parents who are concerned about their kids returning to the classroom during the pandemic.
One parent reached out to News 4 Nashville, stating that just days after Sumner Schools re-opened, she received word about COVID-19 positive cases at her child’s school.
According to the parent, she was told that her child needed to quarantine and follow the CDC guidelines.
News 4 reached out to Sumner Schools. A spokesperson released this statement:
"As of Wednesday afternoon, we have had 11 schools impacted by COVID-19 positives. Parents of the students in the affected classrooms have been notified via our school messenger system per our district protocol.
Those schools are H.B. Williams Elementary, Walton Ferry Elementary, Howard Elementary, Beech High School, Station Camp High School, Hendersonville High School, Knox Doss Middle School at Drakes Creek, Vena Stuart Elementary, Portland Gateview Elementary, George Whitten Elementary and Indian Lake Elementary."
Jeremy Johnson
Board and Community Supervisor
Sumner County Schools
“We have a dashboard that was published. And right now that dashboard encompasses information anticipated on whether it’s remote, hybrid or fully in person. Districts will start updating that through a shared drive. Ideally on a daily basis around closures as they happen. What that dashboard is you can go on the website, type in the district name. It gives you the status of the district and then you can drill down for specific schools,” Education Commissioner Penny Schmitt said.
News 4 also pressed the Governor about the health risk of re-opening schools during the pandemic. Governor Lee said there are positive impacts when it comes to in-person classroom learning, citing nutrition and meals for children. He also does not want children to fall behind academically.
“This idea that it’s safe to keep everyone at home, and in many cases, tens of thousands of children, at home alone, that’s simply not true,” Lee said. The solution is to provide what's best for children. To provide every parent a choice, and if a parent chooses for their child to go into a classroom, in person, then you make that classroom as safe as possible. "
Governor Lee also stated that he was pleased with the Special Session and thanked lawmakers for getting the session done quickly.
