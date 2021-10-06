NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee State Department of Finance and Administration revealed its proposed plan, dubbed the Tennessee Resiliency Plan, for the just over $6 billion due the state through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act on Wednesday.
Under this Act, the State of Tennessee will receive $3.725 billion as part the of bill’s State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Tennessee’s local governments will receive a separate $2.28 billion to spread across counties, metropolitan cities and “non-metro cities.” These federally approved funds are distributed directly by the U.S. Treasury.
According to a press release, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) divulged recommendations for federal relief dollars to support the state’s continued economic recovery, including more than $3 billion in investments to further strengthen infrastructure and businesses.
“As Tennessee continues its strong economic recovery, it’s important that we maintain proper stewardship of federal dollars coming to our state,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank the members of the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for their efforts to manage these resources and serve Tennesseans.”
A separate $215 million is carved out for coronavirus projects designed to “directly enable work, education, and health monitoring” due to the Covid-9 public health emergency. These funds were released by the U.S. Treasury in September and are independent from the Fiscal Recovery Fund.
