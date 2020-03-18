NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make waves around the country, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has submitted a request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan Assistance to the US Small Business Administration.
The budget amendment has been changed in order to address a lower growth rate of 2.5 percent for the current year. An additional $350 million has been put in the Rainy-Day fund to ensure Tennessee remains prepared. The amended budget is also continuing to fully fund obligations like the BEP, TennCare growth and other liabilities.
The loans can be sued to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable or other bills that cannot be paid due to the disaster's impact. Interest rates for the loans are 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations.
Over 94 percent of Tennessee’s private sector is comprised of small businesses with less than 50 employees. A request to the Small Business Administration has been submitted to officially pursue statewide relief opportunities for Tennessee residents. The government will also be pursuing loan assistance for small businesses, private and non-profit organizations with each business receiving funds of up to $2 million.
Tennesseans are urged to grocery shop as they normally would before the COVID-19 pandemic; there is no need to stockpile or hoard items. While the food supply chain remains stron, Tennessee grocers are in need of more employees. Anyone looking for employment should apply.
Tennessee has also ordered 570 ventilators in case they are needed for patients battling coronavirus. The ventilators are going to be kept in a central location until local hospitals need them.
Governor Lee has announced there are currently 15,000 state employees working in Alternate Workplace Solutions (AWS). The Department of Human Services is also quickly acquiring equipment to put another 8,400 employees on AWS, which is expected to bring the total amount of workers on AWS to over 19,000. Also, 37 percent of Tennessee’s state employee workforce carries out duties that cannot be transitioned to AWS.
State health officials say they expect to see an increase in positive tests as a backlog of test kits are processed.
The Department of Health is working in conjunction with the Department of Military and TEMA to aggressively pursue every available opportunity for medical supplies and personal protective equipment.
Teacher pay raises, however, are being cut in half from 4 to 2 percent.
