NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) would receive more than $600 million as part of Governor Bill Lee’s FY22-23 Budget proposal.
“We have an obligation to future generations to invest in our roads and bridges and propel economic growth,” said Governor Lee in a statement. “Tennessee’s strong fiscal position allows us to make strategic investments in infrastructure and ensure progress on critical projects across the state.”
TDOT would gain $626.5 million towards accelerating IMPROVE Act projects, interchange improvements in rural areas, and road infrastructure projects in our fastest-growing counties.
“Tennessee is one of only five states with no transportation debt,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato in a statement.”
A list of 22 new projects planned for several counties across the state is attached below. These proposed projects address economic development, state highways, and Rural Interchange Improvements.
“We are excited and grateful for the additional funding that will no doubt keep us in good financial health and accommodate the ever-growing needs of our citizens,” added Galbato.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.