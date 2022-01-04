SPENCER, TN (WSMV) – The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls had a grand opening ceremony Tuesday led by Governor Bill Lee.
The highly anticipated lodge in Fall Creek Falls opened its doors with the intention of being the ideal destination for individuals, families, groups, and conferences looking for escapes in a natural setting. The $40.4 million Lodge has 85 rooms with a conference space and a full-service restaurant and lounge at Fall Creek Falls State Park.
“This new lodge is an outstanding attraction at a premier state park,” Lee said. “It’s an example of why Tennessee has one of the best state parks systems in America. We are eager to welcome the many visitors who will stay at the lodge and continue to make Fall Creek Falls State Park a year-round destination.”
Last year, the park opened a visitors’ center as part of the $184 million investment in capital projects in state parks across Tennessee made possible by the legislature. The government contributed $2.7 million in order to open the 4,800 sq ft center.
"Fall Creek Falls is one of the true treasures of Tennessee's state park system,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This new facility will highlight the beauty of our state while attracting jobs and tourism dollars to the region. I appreciate all the work that has gone into making this day a reality, especially State Senators (Janice) Bowling and (Paul) Bailey whose advocacy was critical to bringing this project to fruition."
Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of the state of Tennessee’s largest and most visited state parks featuring towering waterfalls and scenic overlooks.
Each room in the hotel has a balcony for guests to enjoy the park’s natural beauty as well as indoor and outdoor dining options.
“Our goal was to provide a space where visitors could seamlessly transition from the beautiful outdoor scenery of the state park to modern and relaxing accommodations,” said Department of General Services Deputy Commissioner John Hull. “We hope Tennesseans and visitors from all over the country will enjoy this state-of-the-art facility for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.