NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Gov. Bill Lee announced the launch of the Governor’s Civics Seal and mini-grant program Thursday.
The goal of the program is to provide support and recognize schools and districts that prioritize teaching United States history and civic values.
The governor previously announced his first State of the State address earlier this year and distributed $500,000 to support public schools and districts while implementing high-quality civic education programs that prepare people for college, career, and civic life. A portion of the funds are going to used for the Governor’s Civics Seal mini-grants; they will be awarded to schools and districts across the state.
“I am proud to launch this initiative to inspire our Tennessee students to be civically engaged,” Governor Lee said in a statement. “By providing strong civics programming in our schools, we are ensuring that future generations will build upon the incredible progress our state and country has made.”
The Tennessee Department of Education will use the funds in part to award mini-grants to schools and districts that provide programs, resources, and professional learning opportunities that put an emphasis on civic learning. Schools and districts excelling at these tasks can earn the Governor’s Civics Seal in the 2020-21 school year.
The Governor’s Civics Seal mini-grants will be awarded to 20 rural and urban schools across Tennessee. awards will range from $5,000 up to $10,000.
At the district-level, $15,000 will be awarded to 10 rural or urban schools across the state. The application process opens Friday, Oct. 25 and closes on Friday, Dec. 6.
Online training will be offered starting on Oct. 24 to provide more information to districts and schools more information on the program.
“Instilling strong civic values in our students is important to ensuring they are life-long learners and active citizens. I look forward to working with Governor Lee to award mini-grants to schools and districts that champion this initiative and provide opportunities for students to learn about our government,” Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a statement.
