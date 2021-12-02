NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor has executed clemency for 17 people on Thursday.
Gov. Bill Lee's office said the clemency comes after the offenders "demonstrated a successful path to rehabilitation." The Tennessee Board of Parole and the governor's office made decisions on their clemency.
To view the full proclamations granting individuals clemency, click here.
The governor's office said they have also "established a new process for individuals seeking clemency for drug-free school zone convictions." The governor's office and the Tennessee Department of Correction introduced "a new clemency review process for drug-free school zone offenses" before Sept. 1, 2020.
Lawmakers passed legislation in 2020 "to reduce the school zone radius to 500 feet and to allow stiffer penalties only where vulnerable populations, such as children, were exposed to illicit drug activity."
