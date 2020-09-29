NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee extended his executive order giving Tennessee's mayors the option to implement or end mask mandates in their respective counties.
The governor announced the extension during a state coronavirus press briefing Tuesday. His order gives 89 counties in Tennessee the ability to set their own mask mandates.
The order does not apply to Davidson County, one of Tennessee's five major metro counties with its own health department. A mask mandate is currently in effect in Davidson.
Tennessee counties with and without mask mandates
|County
|Mask Mandate (yes, no)
|Cheatham
|No
|Davidson
|Yes
|DeKalb
|No
|Dickson
|No
|Hickman
|No
|Humphreys
|Yes
|Jackson
|No
|Maury
|No
|Montgomery
|Ended 9/29, 12:01 a.m.
|Putnam
|No
|Robertson
|Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
|Rutherford
|Ended 9/22, 5 p.m.
|Sumner
|Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
|Tennessee (statewide)
|No
|Williamson
|Ended 8/29, 11:59 p.m.
|Wilson
|Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
Governor Lee already extended his order once since it was first signed in July.
Two of our state's largest commuter counties already announced plans to drop their mandates.
Montgomery County's mandate expired Tuesday, though the mandate applied to business employees. Residents of Montgomery County did not need to wear masks for most of the month. Masks are still required in county and city buildings.
Wilson County's mask mandate expires today.
On Monday Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto announced his decision to reverse the order, adding that the decision does not impact schools, businesses or long-term care facilities, which develop their own policies and procedures.
