NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Special Session is being planned later this month.
The governor's office said the Special Session has been scheduled for August 10. The session will discuss the following topics:
- COVID-19 liability protections
- telehealth services
- laws governing the Capitol grounds.
“As COVID-19 continues to present unique challenges, we feel it is in the best interest of the state to convene a special session to address liability protections and telehealth,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement on Monday.
Lawmakers will look to extend COVID-19 liability protections "to provide legal clarity and certainty for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others."
“With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to present challenges for our people and our economy, it is now more important than ever that Tennessee businesses, hospitals, churches and schools have COVID-19 liability protection,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a statement on Monday. “The last thing small business owners, pastors, doctors and school superintendents need to worry about are frivolous lawsuits which would further impede their ability to do their jobs in this difficult time."
Laws on the vandalism, defacement and unlawful overnight camping at the Capitol grounds and surrounding areas will be discussed by lawmakers.
“We are looking forward to coming back and finishing the people’s business to increase access to tele-health services, and to protect businesses, churches, academic and health facilities from baseless lawsuits during the ongoing pandemic. I am very appreciative of the call to strengthen existing laws against those who deface property, who escalate peaceful protests into acts of aggression and those who seek violence towards law enforcement and judicial members," House Speaker Cameron Sexton said in a statement on Monday.
To view the full special session call, click here.
