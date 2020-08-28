WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - President Donald Trump formally accepted his party's nomination for president in the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday.
The president gave his acceptance speech from the White House and spoke to a crowd gathered on the South Lawn.
"If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns and appoint justices who will wipe away your Second Amendment and other constitutional freedoms," the president said.
Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee were in attendance to hear the president speak Thursday.
The governor tweeted a photo, writing that the president has supported Tennessee through natural disasters and the ongoing pandemic.
This morning Democratic nominee Joe Biden says he will not skip debates with the president. The statement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn't think Biden should debate Trump.
"Look, I'm used to dealing with bullies. I understand how they work. And I'm going to go by the rules of the debate commission," Biden said. "Play by the rules and we're going to have a debate."
The first debate is scheduled for September in Cleveland, Ohio.
Belmont University will host the third debate on its campus on October 22.
President Trump is back on the campaign trail today with a rally scheduled in New Hampshire.
