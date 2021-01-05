Governor says social distancing must continue after economy reopens

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday a new tool which would help keep Tennesseans informed about when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new digital tool allows users to opt-in to receive updates and notifications about their vaccine phase and provides risk-based and age-based phase information at the county level.

“In addition to creating a strong infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just two weeks,” said Gov. Lee. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible.”

Vaccine phases and the current estimated vaccine timeline can be found here.

The eligibility tool and COVID-19 information can be accessed here.

