NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The holidays are going to look a little different around Capitol Hill this year.
The offices for Governor Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced their holiday events schedule, which includes the annual 'Christmas at the Capitol' event which will include the tree lighting outside the Capitol. This will happen Monday, November 30 at 5PM.
Different this year will be virtual tours of the Tennessee Residence, also known as the Governor's Residence. The tour will put the holiday décor of the historic residence front and center. The tour will be found here, as well as on The First Lady's social media accounts in the coming weeks.
The Lees also urge guests to take advantage of the free Purposity app, which Tennesseans can help students and families in time of need across the state.
