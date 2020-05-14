NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This coming Saturday, May 16, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee will celebrate Tennessee's Day of Service by joining A Soldier's Child Foundation to deliver meals to the doorsteps of Gold Star families.
Tennessee's Day of Service will commemorate the one-year anniversary of First Lady Lee's initiative, Tennessee Serves.
Tennesseans are encouraged to join the inaugural day of service by participating in an effort listed on her website.
