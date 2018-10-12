NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A big celebration for Habitat for Humanity was held at the Governor's Residence in Nashville on Thursday.
The event marked 40 years and 4,800 new homes built for needy Tennesseans.
Gov. Bill Haslam and First Lady Crissy Haslam welcomed multiple Habitat chapters, dignitaries and volunteers, who were honored for their deep impact on families across the state.
"I'm very proud to say Habitat in Tennessee is the fourth-largest builder of Habitat homes in the nation and number one per capita," said Colleen Dudley, state executive director of Habitat for Humanity.
Haslam said the Habitat chapter in Knoxville was the very first board he ever served on.
Habitat's first chapter served Morgan and Scott counties, which was followed by 44 more affiliates.
"They have to work to get the opportunity to have a home," said Rep. Ryan Wallace, who is a board member. "Their kids see the investment their parents make. It literally changes generations of lives."
News4's Tracy Kornet served as the emcee of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.