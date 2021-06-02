GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee held a public signing for the constitutional carry bill on Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, to get an open-carry gun carry permit in Tennessee, a person would need to take an 8-hour in-person course or an online 90-minute course, but the law wouldn’t require that next month.

“Today is a day that signals a win for law abiding citizens in Tennessee,” Governor Lee said Wednesday. From a podium positioned at the center of a firearm manufacturer, he signed the permitless carry bill for a second time, just a month shy of when it will go into effect.

The governor called Wednesday a day that signals a win for law abiding Tennesseans. The governor signed the legislation into law in April. An event at Beretta USA Tennessee Campus in Gallatin on Wednesday afternoon was ceremonial in nature.

Governor signs constitutional carry bill into law The governor has signed into law legislation that allows anyone 21 and older to carry a handgun — concealed or openly — without a license that now requires a background check and training.

The permit-less carry law has received mixed reviews. The group Moms Demand Action Tennessee spoke out against the bill. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police opposed the bill.

Mixed reviews for Tennessee's permitless carry NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Just days after a bill passed the Tennessee Senate and House, both sides are weighing in on the controversial permitless ca…

“I think it’s way overdue,” firearms instructor Tim Guy said.

The governor’s signature, which he gave this time from Beretta’s Tennessee campus in Gallatin, draws polarizing response. “I think it really showed that that's who he was listening to when he pushed concealed carry on Tennessee.” It makes Jessie McKinney, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action Tennessee, a grassroots movement fighting the gun lobby, fearful. “It means that we're going to have more citizens carrying loaded firearms in public with less safety training.”