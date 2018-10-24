After a week touring of the state, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is back with a proposed solution for TN Ready testing. The test has caused districts a lot of frustration over the years.
Gov. Haslam addressed a number of little things from sturdier test delivery boxes, to less paper, to lack of preparation for teachers.
"Fix this, don't start over."
This was a message Gov. Haslam heard loud and clear from Tennessee educators.
"We don't want to go back. We know 30 years ago we weren't telling the truth to parents about how students were doing..."
Part of next year's plan is to administer more practice tests, get results faster, and better train teachers.
Gov. Haslam outlined a new program called TN Step to start by Fall 2019. It would give districts more access to technology, including the option to rent it. The goal for that year is also a new vendor for the test, and to afford teachers more sample questions to prepare their students with.
"It's window dressing. We've been down these roads before."
President of the teachers union here in Nashville, Erick Huth, isn't buying it.
"I don't think it's going to ultimately make the tests any more reliable. The tests measure a student's wealth more so than their abilities," said Huth.
Gov. Haslam said he understands that the state has to get this right. He says these changes can be made during the current budget. He also hopes his successor sticks with TN Ready and keeps pushing to make it work.
