NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Governor and First Lady Haslam are hosting the 8th Annual Holiday open house at their Tennessee residence.
This will be the last holiday open house for the Haslam administration.
The theme of this year's open house is "Tennessee Tourism," and the home will be artfully decorated with Christmas trees and ornaments.
Tours are open to the public, but you must register your group online before arriving.
You can sign up for a tour at this link.
The open house is available for visitors December 6-16, 2018.
Hours are Thursday and Friday from 10a.m.-12p.m., Saturday from 10a.m.-3p.m., and Sunday from 1p.m.-4p.m.
For more information on Governor Haslam's Holiday Open House, visit www.tn.gov/firstlady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.