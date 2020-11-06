A man convicted of two murders in Memphis was granted "a temporary reprieve from execution."
Pervis Tyrone Payne was convicted of murder for the 1987 deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie in Memphis. He was sentenced to death for each of the killings.
Payne also was convicted of intending to murder Christopher's 3-year-old son Nicholas.
On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee granted Payne "a temporary reprieve from execution until April 9, 2021, due to the challenge s and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
