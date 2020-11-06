Pervis Payne.jpg

Pervis Tyrone Payne, who was convicted of murder for the 1987 deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie in Memphis. He was sentenced to death for each of the killings. Payne also was convicted of intending to murder Christopher's 3-year-old son Nicholas. (Photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections)

 Tennessee Department of Corrections/Flickr

A man convicted of two murders in Memphis was granted "a temporary reprieve from execution." 

Pervis Tyrone Payne was convicted of murder for the 1987 deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie in Memphis. He was sentenced to death for each of the killings.

Payne also was convicted of intending to murder Christopher's 3-year-old son Nicholas.

On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee granted Payne "a temporary reprieve from execution until April 9, 2021, due to the challenge s and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

 

