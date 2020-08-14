The governor's office says more relief is coming for small businesses in Tennessee.
Gov. Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group said on Friday that an additional small businesses will receive aide as they continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
An additional $83.5 million was added to the Tennessee Small Business Relief Program. The program has already received $200 million.
The businesses eligible for this funding have
- less than $10 million in annual gross sales and fall within an industry impacted by executive order limitations on activities, gatherings, and other non-essential businesses and activities
- or a retail industry that experienced a 25% reduction in taxable sales in the month of April due to the public health emergency.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on businesses and industries of all types,” Lee said in a statement on Friday. “We’ll continue to distribute federal resources prudently to address the pressing needs of Tennessee businesses to get our economy back on track.”
The following businesses are now eligible for relief funding:
- Florists
- Party and Banquet Equipment and Other Supply Rental
- Formal Wear and Costume Rental
- Consumer Electronics and Appliances Rental
- General Rental Centers and Other Consumer Goods Rental
- Gasoline Stations and Convenience Stores
- Warehouse Clubs and General Merchandise Stores
- Home Centers, Hardware Stores, and Paint Stores
- Household Appliance and Electronics Stores
- Nurseries, Garden Centers, and Outdoor Power Equipment Stores
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Optical Goods Stores
- Cosmetics, Beauty Supply, and Perfume Stores
- Supermarkets and Other Grocery Stores
- Baked Goods and Other Specialty Food Stores
- Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores
- Food Supplement Stores
- Vending Machine Operators
- New and Used Car Dealers
- Recreational Vehicle, Boat, and Other Vehicle Dealers
- Automotive Parts and Accessories Stores
- Tire Dealers
- Online Stores (selling from a Tennessee location)
- Other Direct Selling Establishments
These businesses join the original list, which includes the following:
- Caterers, Mobile Food Services, and Food Service Contractors
- Wedding and Event Planners
- Convention and Trade Show Organizers
- Wedding and Banquet Hall and Similar Property Rental
- Linen Supply Services
- Photography Studios
- Travel Agencies and Travel Arrangement Services
- Car, Truck, Trailer, and RV Rental
- Sightseeing and Tour Operators
- Taxi, Limousine, Bus, and Other Transportation Services
- Recreational Vehicle and Vacation Camps
- Sports and Recreation Instruction
- Fine Arts Instruction, Exam Prep, Driving Schools, and Other Similar Instruction
- Motion Picture and Video Production and Distribution Services
- Music Production, Distribution, and Publishing Services
- Sound Recording Studios
There is a full list of and instructions for eligible businesses by clicking here.
